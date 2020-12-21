Food Lion Volunteers Distribute Food, Gift Cards at Windy Hill Properties

Food Lion employees volunteered to help warm hearths and holidays for residents in Windy Hill Foundation properties on Dec. 11 with deliveries of donated food.

Thanks to a donation of $5,250 from Food Lion, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank was able to provide 350 food boxes to neighbors residing in affordable housing communities operated by the Windy Hill Foundation in Marshall, The Plains, Middleburg, Sterling, and Ashburn. Food Lion also provided a $10 store gift card to accompany each box. Families in 286 rental units received the donations just in time for the holiday season.

Food Lion staff members volunteered to knock on doors and deliver the packages.

Food Lion also provides financial support for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market, and has donated tens of thousands through its COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund. The latest efforts are part of Food Lion’s celebration of the grand re-openings of stores in the area.