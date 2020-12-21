Loudoun School Board Punts on Tweaks to Busing Policies

An effort led by School Board member Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) improve bus service for hundreds of students was derailed last week by a familiar problem: Loudoun doesn’t have enough bus drivers.

The Student Support & Services Committee, chaired by Serotkin, had proposed:

• reducing student walk zones from 1 mile to 0.8 miles, allowing 732 more students to qualify for bus transportation;

•ensuring that student bus rides are one hour or less, shortening the ride for 169 students; and

• limiting middle and high school buses to two students per seat, giving 542 students more elbow room.

Most School Board members said they agreed with many of those goals, but the measure died on a 2-6 vote, with only John Beatty (Catoctin) supporting the plan.

According to a staff report, implementation would require 34 new buses and 34 more bus drivers, with a projected $6.7 million price tag.

A key problem is that the school division already has 56 unfilled driver positions, and a years-long struggle of hiring enough staffers to keep the fleet fully operational. Serotkin said school leaders shouldn’t lower service standards, but should focus on putting needed resources in place.

“The drivers shortage has existed for years,” he said, noting the previous board made progress closing the vacancy gap. Serotkin said he supports options such as increasing driver pay to improve recruitment.

The board also nixed another element of the committee’s recommendation: to require students to opt-in to bus transportation each year. The proposal was aimed at increasing efficiency and improving route design by planning bus stops only where students would be using them. Members opposing that change worried that the system would be too confusing during a time of extreme change and could be difficult for families with poor technology connections or language barriers.