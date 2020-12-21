School Board Looks for New Metrics to Evaluate Classroom COVID Threats

Loudoun school administrators are slated to decide Wednesday whether to move forward with plans to expand hybrid learning to middle and high school students when the second semester begins Jan. 21.

To get those programs in place, the school division’s plan calls for the staff supporting the hybrid classes to return to their schools starting Jan. 4. They are expected to be notified Dec. 23 whether to report to work for those preparations.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases and average daily positivity rates of coronavirus cases both exceeding thresholds established by the School Board to require 100% distance learning, hybrid classes have been suspended since Dec. 15.

As of this week, the average positivity rate remains above 10%—running at 12.1%—and the number new cases per 100,000 residents during the past 14 days remains above 200, at 498.7. Those were the thresholds the School Board set for automatically suspending in-person classes. Public health authorities expect cases to increase even more after the holidays.

That trend makes it unlikely that levels of community spread will decline enough to meet the conditions for reestablishing in-person classes immediately following the winter break that ends Jan. 4, and uncertain whether cases will decline sufficiently in the 14-days leading up to the Jan. 21 target launch date for the secondary school hybrid learning expansion.

That situation has several School Board members pressing for better ways to assess the in-school threat of COVID-19 with the goal of getting more students in classrooms.

Jeff Morse (Dulles), among the most vocal proponents of increasing in-person classes, said the School Board erred in selecting the case growth and positivity rates as the factors to determine when to close campuses. Those metrics, he said, were irrelevant in assessing the threat to students and staff in school buildings.

He was joined by other board members in calling for measurements that will allow leaders to track cases and outbreaks at a school level and to provide flexibility to halt in-person classes on a more targeted basis.

“I think it is time for us to get in front of this instead of behind this, where we’ve been for the past four months,” Morse said.

Efforts to get more students in class are being tempered by concerns expressed by other board members that teachers and other staff members could be at increased risk because of the potential exposure to infected, but asymptomatic, students.

The board is expected to discuss new options for evaluating the in-school transmission threat, and whether to move away from an automatic trigger to halt hybrid learning, at its annual organizational meeting Jan. 4.