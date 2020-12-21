Supervisors Look to Raise Wealth Caps on Elderly, Disabled Tax Relief

Loudoun County is looking into slightly expand allowances for elderly and disabled residents to qualify for total real estate tax relief.

Supervisors Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) asked the board to start work looking into raising the income cap for eligibility for 100% real estate tax relief. Currently, to qualify for a total exemption to real estate tax, a permanently or totally disabled or elderly person must have an annual gross household income of no more than $72,000, and a financial net worth of not more than $440,000. A new initiative, passed 8-0-1 on Dec. 15, with Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent, will look into raising the income cap by up to $10,000

That will be based in part on changes in the Consumer Price Index in the DC area since 2015. According to. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the region’s CPI has increased by 6.9% between November 2015 and November 2020.

However, Loudoun’s real estate costs have far outpaced the regional Consumer Price Index. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in Loudoun, the House Prince Index—a measure of the changes in prices of single-family homes—grew by 15 percent from 2015 to 2019.

Loudoun also offers a 50% real estate tax exemption for elderly and disabled people on a sliding scale of income and net worth, ranging from up to $46,000 income and up to $920,000 net worth, to up to $65,000 income and up to $560,000 net worth. The tax exemptions were created during supervisors’ most recent revisions to that tax exemption, in 2017. Although they were seen as an imperfect solution, the board adopted the new tax relief provisions by an 8-1 vote on Dec. 13, 2017, with Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) opposed.

Learn more about the Tax Relief Program for the Elderly and Disabled and apply for tax relief at Loudoun.gov/1609/Tax-Relief-for-the-Elderly-Disabled.