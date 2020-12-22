Leesburg Council Awards Design Contract for Veterans Park

A recent design contract award by the Leesburg Town Council will get work moving on a long-awaited town park.

The council has awarded a $377,000 design contract to Alpha Corporation for design and engineering services for Veterans Park at Balls Bluff.

It’s a project two decades in the making. According to a staff report, in March 2000, Leesburg and NOVA Parks acquired 141 acres adjacent to the Balls Bluff Regional Park with the town obtaining 86 acres and NOVA Parks obtaining 55 acres. The town share for acquisition was a little over $2 million. In 2002, the town named the park “Veterans Park at Balls Bluff” and completed a master plan and study that involved community input. That plan was approved by the Town Council later that year. A concept plan was prepared in 2006 showing a new roadway, parking lots, access to the Potomac River, picnic pavilions, and other amenities. In 2008, a boundary line adjustment brought both the town and NOVA Parks properties into the town limits.

The engineering design for the project is expected to commence in January. The engineering and permitting require coordination with both the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the State of Maryland as the owner of the Potomac River. That work and bid preparation should take between nine months and one year to complete. Construction will start after the engineering design approval, and should take seven to nine months to complete.

Envisioned in the new town park is approximately 4,100 linear feet of new roadway, parking lots, a non-motorized boat launch, two picnic pavilions, and renovation of two grain silos into storage facilities.

The town has $4 million in construction funding help from Loudoun County. Leesburg is contributing $200,000 in cash, or “Pay Go” funds for the project.

Plans for Veterans Park at Balls Bluff