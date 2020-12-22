Middleburg Business & Professional Association Launches Digital Gift Card Program

The Middleburg Business and Professional Association last week launched a community-based, digital gift card program to support in-town businesses.

People can purchase gift cards to send to someone to use at one of 16 businesses, like Common Grounds, Journeyman Saddlers, The Byrne Gallery or The Fun Shop. Once purchased, the intended recipient’s email or phone number can be entered so that person receives an email or text message with the gift card included therein. There is a $1 processing cost per card, and 5% of the total value of the gift amount will also be deducted from the purchase.

The initial launch of the program will include 16 businesses, but could grow in the future, according to Town Councilman Chris Bernard, who also serves as the council liaison to the Strategic Finance Committee. Bernard credited the MBPA and Northwest Federal Credit Union Branch Manager Samia Salmon with the creation of the gift card initiative. The MBPA is encouraging more businesses to apply to participate in the program.

For more information, and to purchase a gift card, go to app.yiftee.com/gift-card/middleburg–va.