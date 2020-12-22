Sterling Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Fatal Christmas Day Crash

Martin Chavez will spend 10 years behind bars following a Christmas Day 2019 car crash that killed two people.

At around 8:20 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019, Chavez, now 57, rear ended a sedan stopped at a red light on Rt. 50 near South Riding Boulevard. Rashida Begum, a 79-year-old passenger in the stopped sedan, died at the scene. Four other occupants were taken to the hospital. Mohammad R. Malik, 80, died from his injuries Jan. 9.

Chavez was charged with two counts of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor drivingwhile intoxicated. He has been held without bond since then at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

In March, Chavez waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A grand jury subsequently indicted him on all three charges, to which Chavez pleaded guilty in July.

On Nov. 24, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for both counts of involuntary manslaughter, with two years suspended on one count and eight years suspended on the other. Those sentences are running consecutively with each other, meaning Chavez will serve 10 years of active prison time.

He was also sentenced to 12 months in jail for the DWI conviction, with all of that time suspended. Upon his release from prison, Chavez will remain on supervised probation for five years.