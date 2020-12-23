Letter: Khola Nusrat, Ashburn

Editor: 2020 Christmas is here. Some families will come together, while others will miss the loved ones they have lost during the pandemic. Christmas is a big holiday celebration for all the Christians in the world, but most of my friends do not know how much Muslims love Jesus (peace be upon him).

As Ahmadi Muslims, we do not celebrate Christmas; it is not because we do not believe in Jesus (peace be upon him), but rather it’s the opposite. We do believe and love him as a holy prophet of God. However, Islam does not encourage celebration of birthdays of any prophet.

Today, I would like to take the opportunity to share the importance of Jesus (peace be upon him) in Islam. Love and respect for all the prophets and religions of God make up one of the articles of faith in Islam. This teaching becomes a part of the upbringing of a Muslim child. Thus, the love for Jesus (peace be upon him) begins to grow from a very early age of a Muslim.

Qur’an is the holy book of Muslims and we believe that each word in it is spoken by God. I was introduced to Jesus (peace be upon him) and his mother Mary (Maryam) from my very early childhood. If one reads the Qur’an, it will become clear how Islam shows respect and love for Mary and her son Jesus (peace be upon them).

An interesting aspect of the timing of the birth of Jesus is that the Qur’an ascertains that he was actually born in the summer season. It says,​“And shake towards thyself the trunk of the palm-tree; it will cause fresh ripe dates to fall upon thee” (19:26)​.​Since fresh ripe dates only appear during the summer it is quite clear that Jesus (peace be on him) could not have been born in the winter.

The holy Qur’an has mentioned Mary and her miraculous son Jesus (peace be upon them) several times. In fact, Jesus’ name appears much more than that of Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings be on him). He is referred to as Isa. We believe in his virgin birth, but we most certainly do not believe in his divinity. The Qur’an states: “When the angels said, ‘O Mary, God gives thee glad tidings of a word from Him; his name shall be the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, honored in this world and in the next, and of those who are granted nearness to God;” (3:46).

An entire chapter (19) of the Qur’an has been named after the mother of Jesus, Maryam. As Muslims, we are obligated to believe in all prophets of God. The Qur’an says, “And We caused Jesus, son of Mary, to follow in their footsteps, fulfilling that which was revealed before him in the Torah; and We gave him the Gospel which contained guidance and light, fulfilling that which was revealed before it in the Torah, and a guidance and an admonition for the God-fearing” (5:47).

There is so much love and respect Muslims have for Jesus (peace be upon him) that this article cannot explain it all. The few references quoted from the scripture of Muslims, can help one understand that Muslims believe in Jesus (peace be upon him) as a prophet of God. They love him without celebrating his birthday and never hesitate to share their respect and love for him

with their fellow Christian brothers and sisters. This is because we are all children of Adam and the creation of God who has created us from one soul. I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas! May you stay safe and healthy during these holidays.

Khola Nusrat, Ashburn