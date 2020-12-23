Lovettsville Game Club, Historical Society Donate to Western Loudoun Food Pantry

The Lovettsville Game Protective Association recently donated 40, $25 gift cards to the Western Loudoun Food Pantry, which is operated by New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. The Lovettsville Historical Society & Museum also donated $500 to the pantry.

Game Club President Fred George said the pantry reached out because it had lots of green beans, but not everyone was in need of that vegetable. The Game Club’s donation will help the pantry purchase additional types of food to help those in need, especially during the Christmas season.