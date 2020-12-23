Opioid Overdoses Virtual Trainings Set for January

Loudoun County has scheduled several virtual training sessions for January 2021 on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

The next REVIVE! sessions are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 14 at noon; and Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

More training dates are expected to be scheduled in January and will be posted atloudoun.gov/revive.

The free, one-hour training covers signs of opioid overdose and how to respond to an opioid overdose with naloxone, a drug that can be used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies. Any registered participant completing the training will be eligible to receive a free naloxone nasal spray.

Anyone who uses opioids or knows someone who is using opioids is encouraged to sign up for the training. Pre-registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in attending may register online atloudoun.gov/revive.

The training is part of theREVIVE!program, which is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education program for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Loudoun County Community Services Board, the Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services and the Virginia Department of Health sponsor the local training sessions.

More information about the opioid overdose reversal training is available atloudoun.gov/reviveor by contacting the MHSADS Prevention and Intervention Program at 571-258-3365 or by email atLCMHFirstAid@loudoun.gov.