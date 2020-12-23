Loudoun Supervisors Approve 144 Homes in Transition Zone
Supervisors have signed off on plans to build 144 homes, ranging from single family homes to quadruplexes, on 38 acres on Braddock Road between Kirkpatrick Farms and Virginia Manor.
The vote upzones parcels that were designated for one home per acre or one home per three acres. In their place will go 26 houses, 42 duplexes, and 72 quadruplexes at 3.83 units per acre, more than five times the residential density. It maintains the 50% open space requirement of the former Transition Policy Area zoning, and includes 20 units for the county’s price-controlled Affordable Dwelling Unit program.
The new development, Hogan Kent Greene, faced opposition from neighbors who opposed building over the mostly undeveloped land.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out it closely resembles a new neighborhood type conceived of in the 2019 comprehensive plan, and said the alternative would have been more large townhouses. He also pointed out the green buffering from neighboring developments, and parking space that will exceed comprehensive plan policy.
He also said with the developer’s help, the project to widen Braddock Road will be accelerated by 2-3 years.
“You could certainly pick apart every residential application,” Letourneau said. “I know that there’s nobody standing up for joy when we approve these things, but we created this type in our comprehensive plan. This is what we’ve asked for, and this applicant’s kept those commitments.”
Only Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) voted against the application.
“I continue to be concerned about the impact of more residential units on the year-to-year operating costs of schools,” Umstattd said. “Even when there is room in neighboring schools, you still cannot pay for the impact on the schools of this large a residential rezoning.”
Supervisors on Dec. 15 voted 7-1-1, with Umstattd opposed and Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent.
3 thoughts on “Loudoun Supervisors Approve 144 Homes in Transition Zone”
Former Mayor and now Supervisor Umstaddt is RIGHT but as long as both parties are beholding to high density developer donations this isn’t about to change no matter how much new money we get from data centers. 🙂
Once again, LoCo is blessed with a “dumber than a bag of stones” BOS. When will these blots on society realize that every development you approve has a domino effect for the funding of schools, fire and police protection. Like past boards they are in the pockets of the developer community who sells them a bag of sand, over and over. When will we get a BOS who can control the whims of developers who are just creating more and more infrastructure deficits for future generations? We deserve a BOS who puts the well being of those of us who have lived here for years, and stop catering to the developer jackals who see vacant land and instead of enjoying a bit of nature, only see big green dollar bills. You see how Purcellville and now Round Hill look like cartoon characters with all the fake plastic sided houses and garish fronts on businesses. Loudoun now looks more like New Jersey than Virginia. LoCo deserves better than a BOS who rubber stamps yet another cheap looking development. Shame on you! Resign now and save us the trouble to vote you out.
Of course the BOS approved continued development in the Transition Zone. Are any of us surprised?
They continue to pave over Loudoun County and the their march to destroy this county has no end in sight until they are voted OUT.
“Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out it closely resembles a new neighborhood type conceived of in the 2019 comprehensive plan.”
SO WHAT. This development will have a ripple effect on everything. You guys have never been held accountable for any comp plan going back for years.