Loudoun Supervisors Approve 144 Homes in Transition Zone

Supervisors have signed off on plans to build 144 homes, ranging from single family homes to quadruplexes, on 38 acres on Braddock Road between Kirkpatrick Farms and Virginia Manor.

The vote upzones parcels that were designated for one home per acre or one home per three acres. In their place will go 26 houses, 42 duplexes, and 72 quadruplexes at 3.83 units per acre, more than five times the residential density. It maintains the 50% open space requirement of the former Transition Policy Area zoning, and includes 20 units for the county’s price-controlled Affordable Dwelling Unit program.

The new development, Hogan Kent Greene, faced opposition from neighbors who opposed building over the mostly undeveloped land.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out it closely resembles a new neighborhood type conceived of in the 2019 comprehensive plan, and said the alternative would have been more large townhouses. He also pointed out the green buffering from neighboring developments, and parking space that will exceed comprehensive plan policy.

He also said with the developer’s help, the project to widen Braddock Road will be accelerated by 2-3 years.

“You could certainly pick apart every residential application,” Letourneau said. “I know that there’s nobody standing up for joy when we approve these things, but we created this type in our comprehensive plan. This is what we’ve asked for, and this applicant’s kept those commitments.”

Only Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) voted against the application.

“I continue to be concerned about the impact of more residential units on the year-to-year operating costs of schools,” Umstattd said. “Even when there is room in neighboring schools, you still cannot pay for the impact on the schools of this large a residential rezoning.”

Supervisors on Dec. 15 voted 7-1-1, with Umstattd opposed and Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent.

