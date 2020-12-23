Tuscarora Mill Restaurant Celebrates 35 Years

Thirty-five years ago, on Dec. 22, 1985, Kevin Malone welcomed the first patrons to the Tuscarora Mill Restaurant.

“It has been a marvelous 35 years with Tuskie’s family and friends, where we have had the honor and opportunity to have very fond memories of collectively celebrating so many cherished moments together,” Malone said in a message to supporters. “Thank you, all! See you in the new year!”

The restaurant is housed in a 19th century grain mill in downtown Leesburg. The mill was built in 1899, and 86 years later, it was moved, rebuilt, and restored, where it became the home of Tuscarora Mill Restaurant and the heart of the Market Station shopping center.

