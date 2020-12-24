Claude Moore Foundation Completes 2020 Grant Cycle

The trustees of The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation have concluded their 2020 grant cycle, awarding $2.2 million to Loudoun-based charities during the year.

The Foundation, which was created by Loudoun resident Dr. Claude Moore, pledged or made grants, since its conception, totaling more than $79.7 millionto various charities.Loudoun-based charities and organizations received over $23.6 million.

“Dr. Moore spent most of his adult life in Loudoun County and was defined by his belief that education is the key, and that everyone deserved the opportunity to get a quality education,” said Foundation Deputy Executive Director K. Lynn Tadlock. “The Trustees strive to fulfill his wishes by concentrating a large portion of the grant budget on educational organizations in and around the place he called his home.”

Among the year-end actions was awarding $40,000 to five Loudoun-based programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic: ECHO, Northern Virginia Dental Clinic, Healthworks for Northern Virginia, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, and Loudoun Free Clinic.

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation applauds the efforts of those nonprofits’ staff, volunteers, and funders, as well as those of many other nonprofits that serve Loudoun residents.

“These 5 non-profit organizations deliver services that are deemed essential to the Loudoun Community and each one has seen an increase demand for services this year related to the COVID-19 pandemic while facing significant challenges in fund-raising,” the Foundation stated.

“Over the years, the Foundation has pledged or donated over $23.6 million in charitable grants to nonprofits in Loudoun County, we are deeply committed to making an impact on the quality of life in the county,” said Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert.“Those gifts together with the more than the $2.7 million in real estate taxes we pay annually, demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to Loudoun County.”

In addition to the charitable giving, the Foundation also contributes the use of over 35 acres of open space to the National Capital Area Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scout Council of Nation’s Capital for camping use by local troops.