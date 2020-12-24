Hillsboro Seeks Table Sponsors in New Café

The Town of Hillsboro will debut the Radish Café in the Old Stone School this spring. The area will feature 12 tabletops hand-painted by area artists.

The café is being made possible through individual donations of at least $300 to the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation made as table sponsorships. To sponsor a table, go to oldstoneschool.org. Sponsors’ names will be permanently displayed on each table in the café.

The Hillsboro Preservation Foundation is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve, protect and honor the legacy of the greater Hillsboro region and community through the preservation of historic buildings, landscapes and the people that inhabit them.