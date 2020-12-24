Leesburg Council Raises $1,300 for Red Kettle Campaign

Members of the Leesburg Town Council held their annual friendly competition during this year’s “Red Kettle Campaign”, and raised more than $1,300 for the Salvation Army’s annual holiday fundraiser.

Councilman Neil Steinberg, council members-elect Kari Nacy and Zach Cummings, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, and Mayor Kelly Burk helped collect donations at the Leesburg Safeway and Giant stores. Together, they raised $1,346.42, which will go to those in need in Loudoun County.

Bragging rights went to Burk who collected the most in her kettle, at $438.70.

“Congratulations to the Leesburg Town Council members who participated in the Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser. The money raised will be used to help so many Leesburg families,” Burk stated. “Although I won, we all have bragging rights to how we accomplished this goal together to raise money to help our fellow residents in need.”

Funds raised with the Red Kettle Campaign will help to sustain local programming that serves the Loudoun County communities throughout the year. To learn more about the history of the program, go to salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history.