Loudoun Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

Loudoun County is offering five locations for residents to drop off their Christmas trees for recycling, where they will be converted into mulch, which is available for free year-round to county residents.

The tree recycling drop-offs are open Sunday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Only natural, cut trees and wreaths are accepted, no artificial trees or wreaths. The mulch is available year-round at the Loudoun County landfill, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg.

Residents who receive curbside recycling services can contact their homeowners associations, town office or recycling service provider for Christmas tree collection schedules.

Whether dropping a tree off at one of the Christmas tree collection sites or at the curb, remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, wire, stand and the tree bag. Dispose of the tree bag in your regular trash.

If you wish to recycle a natural wreath, remove all wires, bows, twine, lights and ornaments before recycling the wreath. If that is not possible, dispose of the tree or wreath with your regular garbage.

Christmas trees will be accepted at five locations:

Leesburg: Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, 20175. Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program and other Loudoun County recycling programs is available atloudoun.gov/recycle.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a public service for Loudoun County residents only. Tree vendors operating in Loudoun County who have leftover trees may recycle them at the Loudoun County landfill for $62 a ton.Netting, rope, wire, tags and other items must be removed prior to recycling.Visitloudoun.gov/landfillor call 703-771-5500 for more information.