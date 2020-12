Members of the Lovettsville Lions Club packed 125 bags of food at the Lovettsville Elementary School for local families last week.

The Leesburg Wegmans and Purcellville Giant Food helped to support the cause by contributing food. Elementary school staffers also helped out. The club is always looking for volunteers to help serve others in need.

To volunteer, contact the club by going to facebook.com/pg/Lovettsville.Lions.