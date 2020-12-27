Letter: Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie

Editor: “Surely there is ease after hardship” is God’s promise to us in the Qur’an (94:6). This comes to mind as the year 2020 finally comes to a close and the long awaited COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to our frontline workers and very soon to the general public as well.

While 2020 had its downfalls and challenges, it is also important to reflect on the good that came about due to these troubled times.

With the election over and results announced, I personally feel like we are entering a new era of healing. There is much that has been learned from this year, including the importance of loved ones, health, positivity, valuable time to name just a few. I hope we can heal together as a nation and moreover as humanity at large and truly become the manifestation of the “ease” mentioned in the Qur’an. May we help each other rather than become each other’s hurdles.

Here’s to a year of ease in the words of Joe Biden, “InshAllah”!

Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie