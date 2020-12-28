Darius Eugene Grayson, 1952-2020

Darius Eugene Grayson, 68, of Aldie, died Dec. 23, 2020.

The beloved son of the late Junior and Bertha Grayson began his journey of life Dec. 4, 1952, in Yazoo County, MS.Later in life his family moved to Oviedo, FL.

During his life he was very active in his community and with his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.Darius so enjoyed bringing a smile to everyone he met. His greatest joy was to serve others.

He was a proud graduate of Florida State University, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration.

His journey in this life came to a close on Dec. 23, 2020, at Loudoun Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kathleen; his daughters, Shondra Jones of Ashburn, Virginia and Jennifer Covington (LeBron)of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; son, Darayavaus Grayson (Banae) of Orlando, Florida; two brothers, Keith Grayson (Lorraine) of Oviedo, Florida and Carrie Grayson of Winter Park, Florida; two sisters, Barbara Carter of Lake Mary, Florida and Tammy Grayson of Oviedo, Florida;beloved aunt, Versie Mae Johnson of Benton, Mississippi; his grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Darius will truly be missed.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public viewing.

Final service of committal and interment will be held at Boston Hill Cemetery in Oviedo, Florida entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, located at 900 S. Locust Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771.

Flowers will be accepted at the Florida location only.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to everyone who has expressed acts of condolences and love.

[Lyles Funeral Service]