Family Displaced after Round Hill House Fire

An early morning house fire in Round Hill’s Greenwood neighborhood caused more than $500,000 in damages and displaced five residents.

The fire on Hamlet Court was reported just before 1 a.m. Dec. 28. Fire-rescue crews from Round Hill, Purcellville, Hamilton, Philomont, Leesburg, Loudoun Heights, and Clarke County responded after several 911 calls reported fire coming from the garage.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-story, single-family home with visible fire from the attached garage and heavy smoke coming from the roofline. All occupants were located safely outside. While firefighters worked to extinguish the bulk of the fire in the garage, others went inside until an extension across the attic forced their evacuation. A master stream from the truck company then was used to knock fire down from the exterior until it was safe for crews to re-enter to extinguish hot spots and conduct overhaul operations.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was accidental, caused by an overloaded electrical circuit in the garage. The home sustained significant fire and water damage as did a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The two adults and three children who were displaced are staying with family.

To prevent electrical fires, the Fire Marshal’s Office recommends this easy-to-read electrical safety checklist from the National Fire Protection Association.Additional fire and life safety information can be found on the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office website at Loudoun.gov/firepreventionor by calling 703-737-8600.