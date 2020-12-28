Kuhn Closes on Westpark Purchase

Add the former Westpark Golf Club property in Leesburg to the list of local land conservationist Chuck Kuhn’s acquisitions.

Kuhn, the founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, closed on his purchase of the 142.3-acre property in southwest Leesburg on Dec. 28.

The more than 50-year-old golf club property first went on the market three years ago, in August 2017, and initially was under contract to CalAtlantic Homes, which proposed a townhouse community on part of the property. CalAtlantic was later acquired by Lennar Homes, which was unsuccessful in finding support from the Leesburg Town Council for a rezoning that would have allowed for the development of the townhomes. After the rezoning was denied late last year, the homebuilder withdrew its contract on the property. Kuhn has been under contract to purchase the property since the spring.

While the property is in Kuhn’s hands, a majority of the land could soon change hands again. Early in December, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors authorized the county staff to reach out to Kuhn to express the board’s interest in acquiring 134 acres of the property. Such a purchase would exclude the eight acres of land zoned for commercial use.

The Town Council had first dibs on the 134 acres of land now eyed by the county. Shortly after Kuhn went under contract for the purchase, he reached out to Leesburg leaders with an offer to purchase the land from him for $3.4 million. However, there were not four votes found on the council dais this summer to move forward with discussing the opportunity further. The council did ask the county in September for a $6 million capital funding request to use to purchase the golf club property.

The purchase price for the property was not disclosed. Kuhn declined to comment further on his talks with Loudoun County.

