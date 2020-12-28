LCSO Issues Alert for Missing Sterling Senior

Update: The State Police reported Dec. 29 that Mr. Vandegriek has been safely located.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a senior alert for a Sterling man who suffers from a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Albert Vandegriek Jr. is an 89-year-old white man, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing190 pounds, with black eyes, and white hair.

He was last seen on Providence Village Drive.

He may be wearing blue sweatpants, blue shoes, and a blue sweatshirt.He also may be driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback wagon with Virginia plates: ZJ-2363.The vehicle is equipped with a wheelchair carrier.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. For details, go tohttp://www.vasenioralert.com