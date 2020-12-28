Letter: Charles Smith, Leesburg

Editor: Turmoil continues over symbols and figures vigilant people relate with racism. Statues have been removed, names changed, all in a campaign of hyperawareness. The hunt resumed this past week with a call for inventory across the county. Roads some of us have ridden on our entire lives are now suddenly offensive. The thing is, most people never saw these things that way until we were told how we should feel.

Over the years, I’ve passed by some of these landmarks daily.To me, they were never celebrations of the past, but instead a reminder that we live in a place that’s rich in history.It’s one of the reasons tourist flock to this area.Names like John Mosby Highway never made me cringe or smile.They’ve been as innocuous as Oak Street.So, when I read there’s a proposal to spend tax dollars to change them, frankly, it seems there are better ways to use the funds.

This year, I went to work while others were furloughed.For that, I feel privileged.I watched businesses struggle to adapt as people struggled in general.Home prices surge while wages lagged.Acres lost to development we’ll never get back.

As a Loudouner (and person of color), there are a lot of things on my mind.Names aren’t one of them.

Charles Smith,Leesburg