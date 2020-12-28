Letter: Ron Campbell, Leesburg

Editor: I am writing as a resident of Loudoun County to strongly urge the School Board to conduct an open and transparent selection process for the next superintendent of public schools.

I strongly urge the board to hire a person of color for the position of superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools.

The person selected for the position of superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools should have a background of delivering academic success strategies for students of color and in working with the challenge of building racial equity within the culture of a school system challenged by past and present racist policies. I have met with many community members who want to strongly urge you to understand that the leadership for this important responsibility must be qualified and experienced to do the comprehensive job of educating all students and create a culture of respect and inclusiveness. The candidates cannot simply be allowed to say what they believe, they must have demonstrated experience and success in working to rebuild the trust of students and teachers overcoming the impact of systemic racism. They must be able to share strategies of how to change policies and create paths for equitable academic outcomes in LCPS. The recent findings of racial discrimination by the VA Attorney General in the selection process for students to gain admission to the Academies of Loudoun is only one impact of hundreds of years of discrimination by LCPS against African American students that must be corrected.

I strongly urge the School Board to involve the Loudoun County NAACP and MSAAC in the candidate evaluation and final selection process. The involvement of communities of color, particularly the African American community in the selection process is essential to creating community trust and positive academic outcomes for those most disproportionately affected by past and present racially biased policies.

I am an activist stakeholder who has volunteered many hours of my personal time to work with the Loudoun County Public School administration to support educational achievement outcomes for students of color. I know and understand the challenges faced by students of color and their parents. I had the opportunity to meet with the former Superintendent of schools, Dr. Williams on several occasions and I witnessed his struggles trying to merge his personal beliefs with his professional responsibilities and in the end doing what was comfortable won out over what competent administrative decisions would have required as it related specifically to addressing the admission policies at the Academics of Loudoun.

My prior position as an elected member of the Leesburg Town Council gave me a unique opportunity to form collaborations with some of the schools in Leesburg andvolunteer my time to visit classrooms and attend student programs. I have built relationships with many members of the Leesburg community and have advocated on issues affecting public schools located within the Town of Leesburg.

My current position as the executive director for the Loudoun Freedom Center has given me the opportunity over the past two years to work collaboratively with LCPS. I helped to negotiate the MOU between the Loudoun Freedom Center and the Loudoun County Public School administration that was designed to support the administration goals of addressing the inclusion of African American History in the curriculum and racial bias training for teachers. The work of the Loudoun Freedom Center was prior to any equity study, ad hoc committee or hiring of equity personnel.

I have listened to the concerns of teachers and administrators and believe that experienced, active and involved leadership from the top can provide the direction and support required to achieving student success for all in the LCPS system.

The student population in Loudoun County Public Schools now contains more students of color than any other demographic and sadly LCPS lags far behind in the hiring of teachers and promoting administrators of color.

I believe that we all understand and want to support the critical and important role that this position has in the lives of students, parents and teachers but an inclusive and transparent selection process can help influence your decision for the leadership necessary at this challenging time.

It is my hope that the School Board will move forward with the selection process with the full involvement of individuals and organizations that represents the diversity of people and the leadership that has been actively working to address student success and ending racial discrimination within LCPS.

Ron Campbell, Leesburg