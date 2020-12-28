Margaret Alice Jones Middleton, 1925-2020

Margaret Alice Jones Middleton, 95, departed this life on Dec. 21,2020.

She was a resident of Leesburg for more than 70 years.

Margaret was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Leesburg to Roosevelt Jones and Marjory Allen. She was a graduate of Douglass High School. Margaret married her high school sweetheart John Henry “Muttie” Middleton. They lived and raised three children,Barry, Winifred and Michael in the Waverly Heights section of Leesburg.

Margaret was a very active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. As President of the Board of Trustees, she was instrumental in the renovation and expansion of Mt. Zion Church.She worked at the church’s food bankandwas recognized for her fifteen years of service by Interfaith Food Bank after the church merged with Interfaith.In 1988, the Loudoun County Commission on Women named her “A Woman of Achievement” for her service to the community.She was one of twelve women awarded,the first ever given in the county.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years,John “Muttie” Middleton, her son, Barry,and her sister, Grace Clark.She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, daughter, Winifred Thornton (James); and son, MichaelMiddleton of Leesburg; grandchildren,Crystal Lange (Ben) of Knightdale, NC and Muthoka Nelson of Martinsburg, WV; great-grandchildren,Carsten, Zoe, Soren and Gabrie of Knightdale, NC; a goddaughter, Pauletta Harrison (Steve) of Knoxville, TN. She also leaves cousins and many friends to share beautiful memories.

A graveside service was held at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, 200 Old Waterford Rd., NW, Leesburg, VA on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to consider a donation toLoudoun Douglass Alumni Association.

