Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Loudoun Field

A small experimental airplane made an emergency landing in a western Loudoun field around noon Monday, resulting in no injuries or damage.

The plane landed in a field along Piggot Bottom Road between Michelson Drive and Hampton Road. State Police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the landing site.

According to the State Police, the pilot was a 51-year-old Purcellville man who was flying with a 24-year-old man from Fairfax. The flight took off from Leesburg Executive Airport, with plans to return there following the recreational flight.

The pilot landed in the field after “the engine began acting up,” according to the statement.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.