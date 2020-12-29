Letter: P.J. Weber, Round Hill

Editor: In response to the letter from Charles Smith, perhaps he would take solace in that no one told him how he should feel about it, but rather asked him to understand how others might feel about it.

It is true that older generations of citizens see these “symbols and figures” differently than younger generations, who like their parents before them, are having to confront a new and more rabid form of racism. This is not cancel culture; this is correcting what should have never been.

In today’s political environment, where a new wave of white supremacy, by those who have harnessed and proliferated such, due to the support of the-soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, there is no longer a place for statues or street names which symbolize or recognize the treasonous leaders who leapt this nation into a Civil War. They don’t deserve the recognition.

Our nation’s pluralistic society demands that we stop using such figures and symbols, as a matter of finally halting the overt racist act they seek to commit onto our neighbors and friends. It isn’t merely enough to demand other stop using the vulgarities for which our black and brown neighbors and friends arestillcalled to this day, but it is intrinsic that the symbols that celebrated the evil act of slavery and hate have no home in our county, in our commonwealth, in our nation.

The Civil War was about states’ rights, states’ rights to own human beings, and enslave them. Loudoun County should be proud in its efforts to rid itself of these ugly symbols of hate.

While you cannot erase history, but you don’t have to celebrate it either.

P.J. Weber, Round Hill