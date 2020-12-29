Letter: Robert Ehinger, Leesburg

Editor: Closing White’s Ferry should concern all Loudoun citizens.

Not only is this a charming and historic crossing in operation since 1786, it also is a convenient and efficient method to get to Maryland without the agony of driving up Rt. 15 to go anywhere north of Leesburg. This ferry crossing clearly falls within any reasonable definition of interstate commerce and should be considered as such.

Since White’s Ferry road is a public access road serving several groupings of homes, and is therefore paid for by taxpayers, it is perfectly rational to define the road that supposedly is on the property of Rockland as a mere extension of White’s Ferry road and should be taken by eminent domain so that this constant argument can be solved and the ferry operation continued.

Both our Loudoun County government and the Commonwealth of Virginia can and should solve this on behalf of the taxpayers.

Robert Ehinger, Leesburg