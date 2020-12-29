Loudoun Health Department to Coordinate Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Loudoun County Health Department is looking for any health care offices or providers that are part of the Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1a group for COVID-19 vaccination, but are not already signed up to receive vaccines.

Health care providers have been defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by the Commonwealth of Virginia as being in the first group that should be vaccinated against COVID-19. All paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, including body substances, such as blood, tissue and specific body fluids; contaminated medical supplies, devices and equipment; contaminated environmental surfaces; or contaminated air are eligible for vaccination.

“Thevast majority of these workers should be signed up for this free vaccine by their employers; however, we do not want any members of this top priority group to be missed,” stated Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “We encourage people who believe they should be receiving vaccine now due to their jobs to first verify with their employers whether their organizations will be signing them up, and if not, to then contact the Health Department.”

Loudoun County has received Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that can be provided to Loudoun County-based health care offices and providers in accordance with VDH guidelines. Health care offices and providers interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine should email health@loudoun.gov and note whether they are making a request for an office or an individual not associated with an office. The Health Department will work with health care offices to enroll their eligible staff to receive vaccine.

Health care offices in jurisdictions other than Loudoun County should contact the Health Department in the county or city where they are located for information on how to sign up for vaccine.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine is posted atloudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.