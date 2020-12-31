Shots Fired in Sterling Convenience Store Robbery

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at the High-Up Food Mart in Sterling during which the suspect discharged several rounds inside the store.

According to the report,the suspect entered the store on Sugarland Run Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 30 and then brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The cashier refused and locked himself inside an office. The robber fired at least two rounds toward the office before leaving.

No injuries were reported.

Responding deputies established a perimeter and the searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect was wearing a mask that concealed his face and appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and black gloves along with a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.