Double Lane Closures Planned for Interchange Construction

Commuters in and around Leesburg should plan for some nighttime disruption, as VDOT has announced double lane closures on Rt. 7 westbound over the course of several weeks in January.

Westbound Rt. 7 between River Creek Parkway and the Rt. 7/15 Bypass will have nightly double lane closures Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8; Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 15; and Monday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 22, for work on the future Battlefield Parkway overpass, according to VDOT.

The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday nights. The closures are weather permitting.

One lane of westbound Rt. 7 will remain open at all times during the work. Message boards displaying the lane closure information are in place as part of advance notification to travelers.

The posted speed limit along Rt. 7 between the Leesburg Bypass and River Creek Parkway has been reduced to 45 miles per hour. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The work on the future Battlefield Parkway overpass is part of the Rt. 7 at Battlefield Parkway project, which includes a new grade-separated interchange. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021. Go to virginiadot.org/route7battlefield for more information.