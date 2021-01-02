Gunman Robs Bank in Sterling

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a Sterling bank that occurred Saturday morning.

According to the report, the man entered the Bank of America on Dulles Crossing Plaza at approximately10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 and approached a teller. He displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

There were no injuries sustained to anyone inside the bank.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask that was partially concealing his face.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

