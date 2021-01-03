2020 in Review: A Year of Elections for Loudoun’s Towns

The 2020 presidential election attracted record turnout, including unprecedented early voting turnout, and ended with Joe Biden taking 61% of the Loudoun vote.

It was the biggest win by a presidential candidate in Loudoun since 1988, when George H. W. Bush took 66% of the vote in his win over Michael Dukakis.

A record 225,625 Loudouners cast ballots.

Incumbent Mark Warner (D) won a third six-year term with a victory over Republican Daniel M. Gage. In Loudoun, Warner got 61% of the vote, a significant improvement over his 2014 race against Ed Gillespie when he won only 48% of the Loudoun vote.

And, reported health officials afterward, there were no outbreaks of COVID-19 associated with polling places.

But that was far from the only election in Loudoun this year.

For a first time in history, Loudoun’s town elections in 2020 were split between three separate dates—May 19, June 4 and Nov. 3. Also for the first time, absentee voting became the norm for many voters.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam requested the Virginia General Assembly delay the May 5 municipal elections until Nov. 3, the same day as the presidential election. When the General Assembly rejected that request, Northam used his executive authority to push the elections back two weeks to May 19, to keep voters from assembling at the polls amid the height of the pandemic’s outbreak.

Hamilton and Round Hill were content to hold their elections on that date, but the Towns of Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville successfully petitioned the Virginia Supreme Court to move their elections to June 4—30 days after the originally scheduled election date, as allowed by Virginia law.

May 19 Elections: Hamilton, Round Hill

The May 19 elections were as straightforward as ever, with all but one candidate winning town council seats.

In Round Hill, Mayor Scott Ramsey was re-elected to serve a sixth two-year term.

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey.

Elected to serve four-year terms on the Round Hill Town Council were incumbent Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham, who is now serving her ninth term; incumbent Councilman Mike Hummel, who was elected for a first time, having previously been appointed to fill a vacancy; and incumbent Councilwoman Mellissa Hoffmann, who was elected for a first time with five write-in votes, having previously been appointed to fill a vacancy. Incumbent Councilwoman Paula James also was elected to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2022.

The Hamilton town election saw the largest turnout in a decade, as 112 voters cast ballots.

Elected to serve four-year terms on the Hamilton Town Council was former mayor Greg Wilmoth, Elizabeth Gaucher and incumbent Councilman Kenneth Wine. Councilwoman Catherine Salter also was elected to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2022.

Sofia Kesari was the only candidate to miss out on a council seat.

June 4 Elections: Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville

The June 4 elections saw heavy voter turnout and featured western Loudoun’s most heavily contested battles. In all, 1,740 absentee ballots were submitted by mail while just 983 voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots. In the 2018 town elections, only 96 absentee ballots were sent in.

Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine.

In Lovettsville, incumbent Mayor Nate Fontaine was re-elected to serve a second two-year term in an unopposed election. Elected to serve four-year terms on the Town Council were newcomers David Earl and Joy Pritz, along with incumbent Councilman Buchanan Smith.

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton.

In Middleburg, incumbent Mayor Bridge Littleton was re-elected to serve a second two-year term in an unopposed election. Elected in unopposed races to serve four-year terms on the Town Council were incumbent Councilmen Chris Bernard, Kevin Daly and Philip Miller, who now serves as the vice mayor. Incumbent Councilman Bud Jacobs also was elected to serve out the remainder of a council term that expires in June 2022.

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser.

And in Purcellville, incumbent Mayor Kwasi Fraser was re-elected to serve a fourth two-year term, beating out challenger Beverly Chiasson, who previously served on the Town Council for 12 years. Elected to serve four-year terms on the Town Council were newcomers Mary Jane Williams, Stanley Milan and Christopher Bertaut. All three ran on a slate with Fraser.

Nov. 3 Elections: Hillsboro, Leesburg

For years, Hillsboro and Leesburg’s elections have been held in November.

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance

In Hillsboro, Mayor Roger Vance was re-elected to serve a ninth two-year term at the meeting table. Elected to serve two-year terms on the Hillsboro Town Council were Vice Mayor Amy Marasco, who is now serving her seventh two-year term; and Stephen Moskal, Laney Oxman and Claudia Forbes, who were re-elected to serve their second two-year terms. Newcomer Lisa Franke also was elected for a first time.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk.

All six candidates were elected via write-in ballots—the way council members have historically been elected in Hillsboro.

In Leesburg, Mayor Kelly Burk was re-elected to serve a third two-year term. Elected to serve four-year terms on the Leesburg Town Council were Ara Bagdasarian, Zach Cummings and Kari Nacy.