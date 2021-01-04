Citing Safety, Randall Discourages Jan. 6 Counter-protesting

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) has published a statement discouraging Loudouners from traveling to Washington, DC, for counter-protesting on Jan. 6.

Various far-right groups such as the “Proud Boys” plan to stage protests against President Donald J. Trump’s election loss and in support of baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Randall joined other regional leaders in encouraging people not to counter-protest.

“In the face of organizations that are more than willing—and in fact eager—to engage in violent acts, counter-protestors can only serve to inflame an already dangerous situation,” Randall wrote. “In addition, the presence of counter-protestors will put unneeded strain on law enforcement in the District of Columbia. Counter-protesting will unnecessarily embolden these fringe groups.”

Trump has repeatedly said that he won the November election and that there was widespread voter fraud, even as attorneys in court admitted they were not alleging voter fraud and had no evidence of it. Few actual cases of voter fraud have been found, and the Trump campaign and allies have lost more than 50 cases in court on the topic. On Sunday, Trump was caught in a leaked recording attempting to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s election results.

