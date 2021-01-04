Leesburg Man Gets Felony Charge in Fatal Cat Shooting

A Leesburg man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a house cat in November.

The county announced Jan. 4 that “a tip from a concerned citizen” led to the arrest of Jonathan Tyler Davis, who is alleged to have fatally shot a cat with a pellet gun in Sterling two months ago. Loudoun County Animal Services Humane Law Enforcement officers, working alongside the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, took Davis, 28, into custody on Monday and charged him with felony cruelty to animals.

The cat suffered multiple injuries and fractures, which led to its euthanization, the county announced.

Davis was released from jail on a $5,000 bond and will be arraigned in General District Court Jan. 26.

Under Virginia law,any person suspected of cruelly and unnecessarily beating, maiming or mutilating any dog or cat that is a companion animal—and as a direct result causes serious bodily injury or death, even via euthanasia, to the dog or cat—can be charged with a Class 6 felony, punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

The arrest is part of a larger investigation by the Loudoun County Animal Services Humane Law Enforcement team.

Since April 2020, 10 cats have been shot in Loudoun, five of which were euthanized because of the extent of their injuries. In September, three more cats were found dead in a bag with gunshot wounds through their bodies in the parking lot of the McKimmey Boat Ramp along the Potomac River under the Point of Rocks Bridge.

“We remain dedicated and will continue our investigations until justice has been served for all these cats and their heartbroken families,” stated Humane Law Enforcement Chief Chris Brosan.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for one or more of the feline shootings.

That reward will be paid through donations from individual people and Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services, the Loudoun Community Cat Coalition,the Humane Society of Loudoun County,4Paws Rescue Team,PetConnect RescueandFriends of Homeless Animals.