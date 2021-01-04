Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: This is in response to a letter sent by Del. Dave LaRock to his constituents urging us to join him in DC on Jan. 6 to celebrate the Trump victory and insure he is the next president.

Not being a Proud Boy and not looking for a rumble, I asked to be excused. And accepting the popular vote and the state-by-state certification of their electors, I see no need for such a rally or the charade promised by Republicans in Congress.

We are a democracy and the people decide who wins and loses, not legions of lawyers, armed militias or spineless pandering elected “leaders.”

One reason we are an exceptional democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. The game being played by Republicans since the election denies those truths and assaults the foundations of our form of government. Through widespread voter suppression and creating doubts about elections, they are doing work once done by Putin alone. He now has allies in this country.

To assert that there was widespread fraud, it would be handy to have proof. Or evidence. Courts across the country, local, federal and supreme, have looked at the cases brought to them and universally dismissed those cases. Anyone can claim anything and make a great case on the internet; in court, judges like facts. Proof. Evidence. Perhaps, all those courts missed something. Or perhaps, they are part of the vast left wing “deep state.”

In any event, I shall TiVo the rally for later viewing

FW Lillis, Leesburg