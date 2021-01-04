Sheridan Reelected to Chair Loudoun School Board

Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) on Monday night was elected to a second consecutive one-year term as chairwoman of the Loudoun County School Board.

She was the sole nominee and was elected unanimously.

Also during the board’s annual organizational meeting, Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) was elected to serve a second year as vice chairwoman.

Sheridan is the longest tenured School Board member, first appointed to represent the Sterling District seat in 2011 and elected to four-year terms in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Reaser is among seven members entering a second year of School Board service.

The pair also was elected to represent Loudoun with the Virginia School Board Association.