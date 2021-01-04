Teen Golf Champ Rings in New Year with New Wins

Ashburn’s golf wunderkind Sihan Sandhu has notched yet another championship win, shooting two under par in Pinehurst, NC to win the Donald Ross Championship in the 15-18 boys’ category.

Playing a field of 160 golfers in windy and cold conditions, according to his father Ruby, 15-year-old Sandhu came from behind from 11th after day one, shooting a bogey-free 68 on the last day to win the tournament Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Sandhu continued to rack up golfing achievements through 2020, finishing in the top 5 in his first US Amateur Golf event in Pinehurst earlier in December. He had finished the first day of play in first place, playing against college-aged golfers.

And in September, Sihan won an American Junior Golf Association’s Junior Open under-19 championship in Fayetteville, NC. Playing in winds up to 20 miles per hour, Sandhu shot two under par, and won in a three-hole playoff. It was his first American Junior Golf Association victory, a sixth AJGA top 10 finish. Sandhu was also on the 2019 AJGA Junior All-Star Team.

In 2019, Sandhu won the Teen World Championship in Scotland, shooting 14 under par and winning by a margin of 10 strokes. He also broke the record by shooting the lowest ever score in the Teen World Championship—record-breaking being something Sandhu has been doing at least since he was 10.