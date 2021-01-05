Inova Loudoun, StoneSprings Celebrate New Year’s Babies

Loudoun’s two hospitals celebrated the arrivals of their first 2021 babies over the weekend.

Inova Loudoun Hospital’s first baby girl of the year arrived at 2:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, followed shortly after by the first baby boy at 2:58 a.m. As an extension of their patient information policy, Inova does not release family information related to births.

At HCA’s StoneSprings Hospital, the first baby of the year was not born until Jan. 2—a 7-pound. 10-ounce boy, who was born at 4:38 p.m. Saturday. The father, who asked not to be identified, said it was “quite exciting” to have the hospital’s first New Year’s baby.

“I wish he was here on the first, but the second is fine as well,” he said with a laugh.

During 2020, Inova Loudoun had more than 2,400 deliveries. StoneSprings delivered 713 babies in 2020.

