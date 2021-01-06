17 Firefighter/EMTs Graduate 40th Recruit Academy

Seventeen Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician graduated from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue’s 40th recruit class on Monday, Jan. 4.

In lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony with friends and family, a small swearing-in ceremony was held with the graduates and several members of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue’s leadership, in preparation for the new graduates’ station assignments.

Deputy Chief of Training Randall L. Shank and System Chief Keith H. Johnson addressed the recruits, commending them on their hard work and dedication, recognizing their accomplishments and acknowledging that Loudoun County residents are depending on them for protection and assistance during this time especially.

Firefighter/EMT Kyle Fogle won special recognition for being designated top recruit for class 40.Fire-rescue leaders said Fogle showed exemplary leadership, poise and dedication throughout the challenging program, earning the top recruit award.

The Lt. Alex J. Keepers Memorial Award winner for class 40 is Firefighter/EMT Matthew Cipparuolo.The award was established to memorialize Keepers, who was killed in 2007, and is awarded to the recruit who made outstanding improvements throughout the recruit academy.

“This is a proud moment for our fire and rescue system,” stated Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson. “Through their dedication to our core values, teamwork, integrity, professionalism and service, these fine individuals will make valuable contributions to our fire and rescue family and the community as a whole.”

The recruits completed an extensive academy that included 1,000 hours of both emergency medical technician and firefighting training in a 30-week program.They willnow begin their careers as Loudoun County Firefighter/EMTs, assigned to various fire and rescue stations throughout the County.

Recruit Class 40 includes Timothy Adkins, Christian Arias-Williams, Bradford Burgeson, John Camarella, Matthew Cipparuolo, Kyle Fogle, Keith Gehman, Abdul Aleem Gonsalves, Meaghan Gruber, Cannon Harris, Robert Hill, Grant Lescalleet, Lawson Sauser, Cameron Tadie, John Thomas, Zachary Thompson, and Graham Wiles.