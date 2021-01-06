Amid Riots, Wexton Calls for Trump’s Removal

As a Trump-supporting mob occupied parts of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, stoked on by President Donald J. Trump’s continuing false claims of a stolen election, Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) called for Trump to be removed from office.

“The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election,” Wexton wrote.

“He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol.

“The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach,” she wrote.

Trump spoke to protesters in Washington, DC, this morning, repeating his baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” After some of those protesters stormed the capitol building, interrupting Congress in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Trump published a recorded statement on Twitter asking the protesters to pull back from the capitol, but maintaining his electoral fraud narrative.

“I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” Trump said. “But you have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order.”

While Twitter’s usual disclaimer, “This claim about election fraud has been disputed,” is common to Trump’s account, the platform applied a new disclaimer and restrictions to that video and one other Trump tweet today: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”