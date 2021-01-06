Amid Riots, Wexton Calls for Trump’s Removal
As a Trump-supporting mob occupied parts of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, stoked on by President Donald J. Trump’s continuing false claims of a stolen election, Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) called for Trump to be removed from office.
“The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election,” Wexton wrote.
“He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol.
“The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach,” she wrote.
Trump spoke to protesters in Washington, DC, this morning, repeating his baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” After some of those protesters stormed the capitol building, interrupting Congress in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Trump published a recorded statement on Twitter asking the protesters to pull back from the capitol, but maintaining his electoral fraud narrative.
“I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” Trump said. “But you have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order.”
While Twitter’s usual disclaimer, “This claim about election fraud has been disputed,” is common to Trump’s account, the platform applied a new disclaimer and restrictions to that video and one other Trump tweet today: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”
2 thoughts on “Amid Riots, Wexton Calls for Trump’s Removal”
Let’s take a moment to breathe and consider the consequences to the USA from a world perspective. The churn that such a tactic could cause for two weeks of political bragging tights would put the USA in a position where a global competitor could be tempted to strike or do something catastrophic which we would be weakened both militaristically and financially to respond to. Yes – he clearly spoke intentionally to a crowd to walk to the Capital without reasonable cautions to just protest outside the perimeter of the Capital. Yes he told them to go home after it was obvious they were going too far. No – it is not true that there is no evidence of election fraud (as you know witness affidavits are evidence) but there is a question whether it is outcome determinative or not. Trump has done damage to the GOP, motivated the democrats to elect some of the least competent people on the planet and injured our reputation across the globe but when do we stop issuing Trump hate notices to the media, to our children and to our global partners? I hope to never hear the word “Trump” ever again or at least until Ivanka is ready to run for Senate. 🙂
Now how about taking all that energy and setting up a meeting with the Dept. of Transportation, Loudoun BOS, VA and MD Transport people and FIXING the Point of Rocks Bridge capacity and Route 15 north of Leesburg which is a federal jurisdiction issue yet to be fixed or even worked on during all of your representation? 🙂
why would you waste taxpayers money on someone who will be gone it two weeks. Put aside the party pettiness and focus on helping everyone survive the Covid Pandemic. Jennifer please remember it takes two to tango.