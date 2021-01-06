Loudoun Humane Society Seeks Storage Space

The Humane Society of Loudoun County is seeking to partner with a community member or business to house the shelving space and food for HSLC’s contribution to the Loudoun Pet Pantry.

Since 2013, HSLC volunteers have assembled pet food donation bags in a volunteer’s garage. Now, with the significant increase in demand for donated pet food during the pandemic the organization is unable to meet this extra need because of its limited storage space.

HSLC seeks donated space with the following specifications: at least 400 square feet; indoors/weatherproofed; ability to access space at flexible days/times; and the ability to store dry and canned dog and cat food. Quantities generally include one five-tiered shelf of dry food with 90 dry food bags and four five-tieredshelves of canned food filled with hundreds of cans. Ideally, the space would be located in Sterling, Ashburn or Leesburg with a minimum one-year commitment.

HSLC, Loudoun County Animal Services, and Loudoun Hunger Relief formed a partnership in 2013 to help keep pets in loving homes by providing food supplies to families in need. ForHSLC’s contribution, volunteers create pet food donation bags twice a month that include dry food, wetfood, and educational fliers. The donation bags are then driven to Loudoun Hunger Relief, and distributed tofamilies in need. In 2020, the Loudoun Pet Pantry provided over 4,400 kits which totaled more than 27,000 pounds of pet food.

Those with space available are asked to contact Board President Juanita Easton atpetpantry@humaneloudoun.org. Go tohumaneloudoun.organd click on the “Programs” tab to learn more about the Loudoun Pet Pantry.