Loudoun Museum Launches Virtual Exhibit on Pandemic Stories

The Loudoun Museum has launched a virtual exhibit on the COVID pandemic stories of Loudoun residents, aiming to document and preserve this moment in history.

“Collecting COVID Memories,” which started in the spring during the most severe COVID-19 lockdowns, is a virtual archive of photographs, videos, diary entries, and songs that were submitted by Loudoun residents to document how people are experiencing this historic time and to showcase Loudoun’s resiliency and creativity. The website also has an additional site that provides information on historical pandemics.

The website is a partnership with the Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information.

“Whether you’re telecommuting, homeschooling, care-taking or just finding creative ways to maintain social distancing guidelines and your sanity, you are living through historic times. That means the products of your isolation—the ‘Imagine’ karaoke videos, the scarf you learned to knit, the homeschool curriculum you created—are all historic artifacts,” said Loudoun Museum Visitor Experience ManagerAndrea Ekholm.

The website also has a submission page to allow Loudouners to continue to submit their experiences.

“This is an on-going virtual exhibit, and we hope to continuously update the website with new submissions as residents continue to cope with the pandemic in myriad ways,” Ekholm said.

The “Collecting COVID Memories” site is at bit.ly/CollectingCovidMemories.

For more information, contact the Loudoun Museum at (703)777-0099 or info@loudounmuseum.org.