Loudoun’s Chief Prosecutor Joins Push to End Death Penalty, Minimum Sentences

With Democrats in control of the Virginia General Assembly, convicts could soon no longer be faced with the punishment of death.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, along with 11 other Commonwealth’s Attorneys from Northern Virginia, signed a letter Jan. 4 requesting the Virginia General Assembly pass legislation that would end the death penalty, mandatory minimum sentences, the cash bail system, and the “three strikes” felony enhancement law, and require certain criminal records to be automatically expunged.

The letter was written and signed by the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice, which includes Biberaj and Commonwealth’s Attorneys Amy Ashworth, from Prince William County and the City of Manassas; Anton Bell, from the City of Hampton; Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, from Arlington County and the City of Falls Church; Steve Descano, from Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax; Howard Gwynn, from the City of Newport News; James M. Hingeley, from Albemarle County; Stephanie N. Morales, from the City of Portsmouth; Joseph D. Platania, from the City of Charlottesville; Bryan Porter, from the City of Alexandria; Shannon L. Taylor, from Henrico County; and Gregory D. Underwood, from the City of Norfolk.

The jurisdictions those prosecutors serve account for 43% of Virginia’s overall population, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Death Penalty

The prosecutors asked the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty because it is “unjust, racially biased and ineffective at deterring crime.”

“We have more equitable and effective means of keeping our communities safe and addressing society’s most heinous crimes,” the prosecutors wrote.

In the 2020 General Assembly session, Sen. Joseph Morrissey (D-16) introduced a bill seeking to impose a moratorium on executions that would have remained in effect until a joint subcommittee conducted a study of the death penalty in Virginia and presented its conclusions. That bill was continued to the 2021 General Assembly session.

Mandatory Minimum Sentences

The prosecutors also are pushing for an end to mandatory minimum sentences because they “prevent judges from taking an individualized, holistic approach to each sentence based on the specific circumstances of a given case” and “lead to irrationally lengthy prison sentences that fuel mass incarceration while exacerbating the racial and socioeconomic inequities that have come to characterize our criminal justice system.”

The prosecutors claim that banning mandatory minimum sentences will make communities safer.

In 2020, the General Assembly passed a bill introduced by Morrissey that allows convicted criminals to decide whether they would like the judge or jury to determine punishment, unless that person has been convicted of capital murder. Virginia juries are bound by statutory sentencing guidelines that require them to impose mandatory minimum sentences in certain cases, while judges can suspend those sentences. That legislation will become law July 1, 2021.

Cash Bail

In another effort to decrease the number of incarcerated criminals, the prosecutors are calling for the General Assembly to end the cash bail system, which, they claim, leads to a two-tiered justice system: one for the rich and one for “everybody else.”

The prosecutors wrote that cash bail disproportionately impact Virginians of color, and asserted the only people who should be held pretrial are those who pose safety or flight risks. Otherwise, the prosecutors wrote, the criminal justice system should rely on the state’s “comprehensive suite of pretrial services to help decisionmakers make informed determinations about the interventions and supervision that will allow for pretrial release while keeping the community safe and incentivizing defendants to show up in court.”

In the 2020 General Assembly session, Del. Lee Carter (D-50) introduced a bill seeking to prohibit Virginia courts from requiring the execution of a secure bond as a condition of pretrial release for people arrested for felony or misdemeanor offenses. That bill died in the House.

Three Strikes

The prosecutors are also asking legislators to abolish a law that converts criminals’ misdemeanor larceny offenses into felony offenses if they have previously been convicted of a misdemeanor larceny—commonly referred to as the “three strikes” law.

“This senselessly punitive means of addressing a nonviolent property crime fuels mass incarceration and furthers recidivism,” they wrote.

Under Virginia law, those convicted of a Class 1 misdemeanor can be punished by up to 12 months in jail. A Class 6 felony is punished by one to five years in prison. Both can be punished by an up-to $2,500 fine.

In the 2020 General Assembly session, Morrissey introduced a bill seeking to eliminate the “three strikes” law. That bill died in the House.

Expungements

Last among the prosecutors’ list of requests is for the General Assembly to pass legislation that would automatically expunge certain criminal records for convicted criminals after they’ve maintained a clean record “for an amount of time that corresponds to the severity of their offense.” Those expungements would be done at no cost to the convicted.

The prosecutors claim that communities are safest “when we more fully reintegrate those convicted of crimes into society, instead of forcing them down a path of recidivism.”

The prosecutors claim that all too often, people with criminal records can’t get hired, secure housing or get an education “long after they have proven to no longer pose a safety risk to the community.”

In the 2020 General Assembly session, Del. Charniele Herring (D-46) introduced a bill seeking to establish a process for the automatic expungement of criminal records for certain convictions, deferred dispositions, acquittals and offenses that prosecutors dismissed or chose not to prosecute. That bill died in the House.

The Virginia General Assembly convenes next Wednesday, Jan. 13 and adjourns Feb. 27.

Read the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice’s full letter here.

