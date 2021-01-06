Maverick Bikes & Cafe Donates 36 Bikes to Schools

Leesburg’s Maverick Bikes & Cafe donated 36 bikes to Loudoun County Public Schools’ “Congestion Must Go” program on Tuesday, along with bike locks and lights from Maverick Charities.

Maverick staff fixed the bikes up to get them ready to donate, and it’s not their first donation. Just before Christmas, the shop donated another 26 bikes with lights and locks. Across those two donations, Maverick Charities donated more than $10,000 worth of equipment to the Congestion Must Go program. In the spring, students at Guilford Elementary will receive bikes.

The shop has also supported nonprofit OAR with bikes for adults that have been released after being incarcerated, so that they can get to and from work.

And the bike shop staff has collected more than 500 pounds of food and personal itemsfor Ampersand Pantry Project.

Maverick Bikes & Cafe is at 32C Catoctin Cir. SE, Leesburg in the Virginia Village shopping center. Donations of unused bikes may be brought to the shop. Maverick Charities is a nonprofit with a mission to promote bike adoption, regardless of income or social status, and donations are tax deductible.

Find out more at RevolutionsMaverickLLC.com.