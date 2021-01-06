Perin, Kendrat Awarded for Contributions to Heritage Area

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association selected Jean Perin as its 2020 Heritage Hero and Bill Kendrat as its 2020 Educator of the Year Award.

The Heritage Hero Award is given to individuals or groups that have demonstrated years of preservation leadership and responsible stewardship in the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area. The Educator of the Year Award recognizes public educators for their exemplary service in engaging Heritage Area youth in local history.

Perin, of Fauquier County, was honored for her work for over the past 40 years to protect the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area.She served as a committee member at VPHA’s founding in 1995 and long worked with the Piedmont Environmental Council, serving as co-chairwoman since 2014.More than 250,000 acres have been conserved in the region since she joined the PEC Board in 2000. Her work to protect Heritage Area roadways, including on Rt. 9, Rt. 15, and Rt. 50, was credited with helping to preserve the rural atmosphere of the historic travel corridors.She also was leader in the work to saving Gilbert’s Corner and establishing the Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows have permanently protected the gateway to the rural west with a landmark commitment to sustainable agriculture and education.

Kendrat was lauded for his integral work helping VPHA continue its classroom education programs through virtual learning during COVID closures. He has been teaching American history for 35 years, including 17 in Loudoun County, where he currently teaches at Belmont Ridge Middle School. For the past several years, he has organized a special Civil War Day that includes diverse speakers and activities allowing his students to learn from professional historians and interpreters. Last year, he worked with VPHA Director of EducationAnne Marie Chirieleison to produce a virtual immersion day for the students, an event that turned out to be VPHA’s largest educational program of 2020.

The awards were presented Dec. 21 at Stoke in Aldie. The event was livestreamed and is available for viewing on the Piedmont Heritage Facebook and YouTube sites. Learn more at piedmontheritage.org.