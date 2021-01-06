Sterling Man Charged With 11 Felonies Following Walmart Shootout

A Sterling man has been charged with 11 felonies after a shootout at the Sterling Walmart on Saturday sent three people, including a Sheriff’s Office deputy, to the hospital.

Steven E. Thodos, 33, of Sterling, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of auto theft, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thodos is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center following his release from the hospital Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. after loss prevention officers at the store, located off Atlantic Boulevard, detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing items. Thodos was in a room with the civilian security officers waiting for deputies to arrive and take him into custody when he began to struggle with them, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds, striking both employees and a deputy.

Police say Thodos then ran out of the store with another deputy chasing, at which point a shootout took place. He was struck in the arm before stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot and driving south toward Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department subsequently located the pickup and followed Thodos until he crashed in the area of Presgraves Courtin the Fields of Chantilly neighborhood.

After a nearly two-hour search by dozens of officers, and the help of a Fairfax Police helicopter and K9 units, police say Thodos was found running behind houses and was taken into custody at 7:20 p.m. on Pennsboro Drive.

The Walmart employees alsohave been released from the hospital, but the deputy remains hospitalized in a stable, yet serious, condition.

Thodos was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Knox County, TN. A decade ago, he was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Those charges were reduced to aggravated assault, for which Thodos was convicted and sentenced to spend five years in prison for both. He served those terms consecutively.

Thodos also has been convicted of forgery, theft, burglary of a vehicle, robbery and resisting arrest in Knox County.