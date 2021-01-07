BURG Reunion Club Launches Shoe Drive

The “BURG” Family Reunion Club, a nonprofit with a mission to preserve the memories of Black descendants of Leesburg and support the current communities of native Black-Americans residing in the town, has announced its latest charitable effort.

The organization is holding a Sneaker Drive. Donations of gently worn, used and new sneakers will be collected, with donated sneakers redistributed throughout the GotSneakers’ network of small business partners in Haiti, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and the U.S.

The BFRC will earn funds based on the total number of pairs donated.

Contact Irvin Greene atburgreunion@gmail.comor 703-593-4673 to make arrangements for donations.