FOP Launches GoFundMe for Loudoun Deputy Injured in Walmart Shooting

The Dulles Fraternal Order of Police has launched a GoFundMe page to help the sheriff’s deputy injured in the weekend shooting at the Sterling Walmart with his long-term recovery.

The GoFundMe raised more than $6,000 in the first hour.

The GoFundMe page identifies the deputy as Camron Gentry, who graduated the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and joined the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. Gentry was one of three people shot after, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Walmart loss prevention officers detained a man on suspicion of stealing items. While waiting for deputies to arrive and take him into custody, he began struggling with them, pulled a gun from his waistband, and shot two loss prevention officers and Gentry.

The suspect fled from police down Rt. 28, eventually being tracked down in Chantilly with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department and the Virginia State Police. A man from Sterling faces 11 felony charges in connection with the shooting.

The loss prevention officers have already been released from the hospital, but Gentry remains in the hospital in condition described as serious, but stable.

According to the GoFundMe, Gentry was struck in the hip and groin area, shattering multiple bones, and has already gone through multiple surgeries with more to come.

As of 8:57 p.m. Thursday evening, only an hour after opening for donations, the page had raised $6,520 of a $25,000 goal.

“Saturday’s incident is a reminder of how dangerous, deadly and unpredictable our profession is, how quickly situations unfold, and how brave the men and women who serve in law enforcement are,” stated Sheriff Michael Chapman. “I am grateful for their courageous actions and for the outpouring of support we have received from our community. I would also like to express my gratitude to the Loudoun-Dulles FOP Lodge #69 for setting up a GoFundMe account for our deputy, who was seriously injured during the incident, and to the Loudoun First Responders Foundation Foundation for its assistance as well.“

Donate at Charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/deputy-sheriff-shot-in-the-line-of-duty.