Herndon Man Charged in Sterling Mugging

Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested an 18-year-old Herndon man suspected of robbing a person in a late-night attack.

According to the agency, the victim reported he was walking along South Fox Road in Sugarland Run just before midnight Nov. 23 when a car pulled up alongside him. Three males got out and took items from him.

The suspect, Imtihan Mahmud, was arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.